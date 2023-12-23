Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Orlando 16-11, Indiana 14-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers and the Orlando Magic will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 23rd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Pacers are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

The Pacers and the Grizzlies couldn't quite live up to the 246-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Indiana took a 116-103 hit to the loss column at the hands of Memphis on Thursday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Pacers have scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Magic's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They fell to Milwaukee 118-114.

Despite their loss, the Magic saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Franz Wagner, who scored 29 points along with six assists and six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Indiana's loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 14-13. As for Orlando, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-11 record this season.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pacers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Magic struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pacers came up short against the Magic in their previous matchup back in November, falling 128-116. Can the Pacers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.