Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Washington 6-30, Indiana 21-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.44

What to Know

The Wizards have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Wizards are expected to lose this one by 7.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Wizards and the Thunder didn't disappoint and broke past the 245 point over/under on Monday. Washington took a 136-128 hit to the loss column at the hands of Oklahoma City. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Wizards in their matchups with the Thunder: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their loss, the Wizards saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyus Jones, who scored 18 points along with nine assists and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for the Wizards was Kyle Kuzma's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Pacers and the Celtics didn't disappoint and broke past the 246.5 point over/under on Monday. Indiana sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 133-131 win over Boston. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Washington has been struggling recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-30 record this season. As for Indiana, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 21-15 record this season.

While only the Pacers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be Washington's 29th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 13-15 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Wizards haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 115.5 points per game. However, it's not like the Pacers (currently ranked first in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 127 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Indiana is a big 7.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 253.5 points.

Series History

Indiana and Washington both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.