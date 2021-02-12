Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Utah

Current Records: Milwaukee 16-9; Utah 20-5

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena after having had a few days off. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Jazz and Milwaukee will really light up the scoreboard.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Utah and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Utah wrapped it up with a 122-108 win at home. Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with 36 points and nine dimes.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 125-124 to the Phoenix Suns. The Bucks might have lost, but man -- power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was a total machine. He dropped a double-double on 47 points and 11 boards in addition to five assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Jazz are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Utah's victory brought them up to 20-5 while Milwaukee's loss pulled them down to 16-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah comes into the game boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 105.8. But Milwaukee ranks first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 121.4 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -117

Series History

Utah have won eight out of their last 11 games against Milwaukee.