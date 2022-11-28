Who's Playing
Chicago @ Utah
Current Records: Chicago 8-11; Utah 12-10
What to Know
This Monday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.59 points per contest. They will be playing at home against the Chicago Bulls at 9 p.m. ET Monday. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
Utah was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 113-112 to the Phoenix Suns. The Jazz's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Collin Sexton, who had 20 points and five assists, and point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 22 points and five assists along with five rebounds.
Speaking of close games: Chicago fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 123-119. The matchup was a 59-59 toss-up at halftime, but Chicago was outplayed the rest of the way. Small forward DeMar DeRozan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points and six assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
Monday at 9 p.m. ET
Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
Odds
The Jazz are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Utah have won five out of their last 13 games against Chicago.
