Who's Playing
Memphis @ Utah
Regular Season Records: Memphis 1-0; Utah 0-1
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies will face off against the Utah Jazz in a playoff contest at Vivint Smart Home Arena at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Grizzlies aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The Grizz is hoping for another win. They skirted past Utah 112-109. Small forward Dillon Brooks was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Grizz, picking up 31 points along with seven rebounds. Brooks' performance made up for a slower game against the Golden State Warriors last week.
The Grizz is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic May 1 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count the Jazz out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $77.61
Odds
The Jazz are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Utah have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Memphis.
- May 23, 2021 - Memphis 112 vs. Utah 109
- Mar 31, 2021 - Utah 111 vs. Memphis 107
- Mar 27, 2021 - Utah 126 vs. Memphis 110
- Mar 26, 2021 - Utah 117 vs. Memphis 114
- Aug 05, 2020 - Utah 124 vs. Memphis 115
- Dec 07, 2019 - Utah 126 vs. Memphis 112
- Nov 29, 2019 - Utah 103 vs. Memphis 94
- Nov 15, 2019 - Memphis 107 vs. Utah 106
- Mar 08, 2019 - Memphis 114 vs. Utah 104
- Nov 12, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 02, 2018 - Memphis 110 vs. Utah 100
- Oct 22, 2018 - Memphis 92 vs. Utah 84
- Mar 30, 2018 - Utah 107 vs. Memphis 97
- Mar 09, 2018 - Utah 95 vs. Memphis 78
- Feb 07, 2018 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 88
- Jan 28, 2017 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 95
- Jan 08, 2017 - Memphis 88 vs. Utah 79
- Dec 18, 2016 - Utah 82 vs. Memphis 73
- Nov 14, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 04, 2016 - Memphis 94 vs. Utah 88
- Jan 02, 2016 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 87
- Nov 07, 2015 - Utah 89 vs. Memphis 79