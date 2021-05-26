Who's Playing

Memphis @ Utah

Regular Season Records: Memphis 1-0; Utah 0-1

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will face off against the Utah Jazz in a playoff contest at Vivint Smart Home Arena at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Grizzlies aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Grizz is hoping for another win. They skirted past Utah 112-109. Small forward Dillon Brooks was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Grizz, picking up 31 points along with seven rebounds. Brooks' performance made up for a slower game against the Golden State Warriors last week.

The Grizz is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic May 1 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count the Jazz out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $77.61

Odds

The Jazz are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Utah have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Memphis.