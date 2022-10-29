Who's Playing
Memphis @ Utah
Current Records: Memphis 4-1; Utah 4-2
What to Know
This Saturday, the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Vivint Arena at 9 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Utah Jazz. The Grizzlies will be strutting in after a win while Utah will be stumbling in from a loss.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Grizz on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 125-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Memphis' shooting guard Desmond Bane looked sharp as he shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 31 points and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the contest between Utah and the Denver Nuggets on Friday was not particularly close, with Utah falling 117-101. Small forward Lauri Markkanen (17 points) was the top scorer for Utah.
The Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The Grizz's win brought them up to 4-1 while the Jazz's defeat pulled them down to 4-2. The Grizz is 2-1 after wins this season, and Utah is 1-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Utah have won 18 out of their last 29 games against Memphis.
