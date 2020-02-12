How to watch Jazz vs. Heat: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Miami @ Utah

Current Records: Miami 35-18; Utah 35-18

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz have kept their last four contests to within four points, so Miami should be prepared for a fight.

It was a close one, but on Monday Utah sidestepped the Dallas Mavericks for a 123-119 win. Among those leading the charge for Utah was point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 25 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Heat strolled past the Golden State Warriors with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 113-101. Miami relied on the efforts of small forward Jimmy Butler, who posted a double-double on 21 points and ten boards in addition to five dimes, and small forward Jae Crowder, who had 21 points in addition to eight boards.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 35-18. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Utah and Miami clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.31

Odds

The Jazz are a 4.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 217

Series History

Miami have won six out of their last nine games against Utah.