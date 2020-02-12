How to watch Jazz vs. Heat: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Jazz vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami @ Utah
Current Records: Miami 35-18; Utah 35-18
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz have kept their last four contests to within four points, so Miami should be prepared for a fight.
It was a close one, but on Monday Utah sidestepped the Dallas Mavericks for a 123-119 win. Among those leading the charge for Utah was point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 25 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Heat strolled past the Golden State Warriors with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 113-101. Miami relied on the efforts of small forward Jimmy Butler, who posted a double-double on 21 points and ten boards in addition to five dimes, and small forward Jae Crowder, who had 21 points in addition to eight boards.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 35-18. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Utah and Miami clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.31
Odds
The Jazz are a 4.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 217
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won six out of their last nine games against Utah.
- Dec 23, 2019 - Miami 107 vs. Utah 104
- Dec 12, 2018 - Utah 111 vs. Miami 84
- Dec 02, 2018 - Miami 102 vs. Utah 100
- Jan 07, 2018 - Miami 103 vs. Utah 102
- Nov 10, 2017 - Miami 84 vs. Utah 74
- Dec 01, 2016 - Miami 111 vs. Utah 110
- Nov 12, 2016 - Utah 102 vs. Miami 91
- Jan 09, 2016 - Utah 98 vs. Miami 83
- Nov 12, 2015 - Miami 92 vs. Utah 91
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bucks vs. Pacers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Bucks vs. Pacers game 10,000 times.
-
Zion's scoring tear surpasses MJ, Shaq
Williamson hung 31 points on the Blazers on Tuesday
-
How to watch: Skills Challenge
The Celtics' Jayson Tatum returns to defend his title
-
76ers move Al Horford to bench
Horford came off the bench for the first time since his rookie year
-
Report: Knicks won't hire Worldwide Wes
Wesley was originally going to join as a consultant
-
How to watch: 3-Point Contest
Nets guard Joe Harris is back to defend his title
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant