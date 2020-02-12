How to watch Jazz vs. Heat: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Jazz vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami @ Utah
Current Records: Miami 35-18; Utah 35-18
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah have insisted on making their last four contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 3-1 during that stretch of close contests.
On Monday, the Jazz narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Dallas Mavericks 123-119. Utah can attribute much of their success to point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 25 points and eight assists along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Miami strolled past the Golden State Warriors with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 113-101. Small forward Jimmy Butler and small forward Jae Crowder were among the main playmakers for the Heat as the former dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds in addition to five dimes and the latter had 21 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Utah was close but no cigar the last time the two teams met in last December as they fell 107-104 to Miami. Can Utah avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Miami have won six out of their last nine games against Utah.
- Dec 23, 2019 - Miami 107 vs. Utah 104
- Dec 12, 2018 - Utah 111 vs. Miami 84
- Dec 02, 2018 - Miami 102 vs. Utah 100
- Jan 07, 2018 - Miami 103 vs. Utah 102
- Nov 10, 2017 - Miami 84 vs. Utah 74
- Dec 01, 2016 - Miami 111 vs. Utah 110
- Nov 12, 2016 - Utah 102 vs. Miami 91
- Jan 09, 2016 - Utah 98 vs. Miami 83
- Nov 12, 2015 - Miami 92 vs. Utah 91
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Zion's scoring tear surpasses MJ, Shaq
Williamson hung 31 points on the Blazers on Tuesday
-
How to watch: Skills Challenge
The Celtics' Jayson Tatum returns to defend his title
-
76ers move Al Horford to bench
Horford came off the bench for the first time since his rookie year
-
Report: Knicks won't hire Worldwide Wes
Wesley was originally going to join as a consultant
-
How to watch: 3-Point Contest
Nets guard Joe Harris is back to defend his title
-
Report: Knicks to hire Leon Rose as prez
The Knicks parted ways with Steve Mills on Tuesday, and quickly found a replacement
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant