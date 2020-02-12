How to watch Jazz vs. Heat: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Miami @ Utah

Current Records: Miami 35-18; Utah 35-18

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah have insisted on making their last four contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 3-1 during that stretch of close contests.

On Monday, the Jazz narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Dallas Mavericks 123-119. Utah can attribute much of their success to point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 25 points and eight assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Miami strolled past the Golden State Warriors with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 113-101. Small forward Jimmy Butler and small forward Jae Crowder were among the main playmakers for the Heat as the former dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds in addition to five dimes and the latter had 21 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Utah was close but no cigar the last time the two teams met in last December as they fell 107-104 to Miami. Can Utah avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami have won six out of their last nine games against Utah.