Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Utah

Current Records: Charlotte 14-15; Utah 24-6

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Vivint Smart Home Arena after having had a few days off. The Jazz are out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for Utah as they fell 116-112 to the Los Angeles Clippers this past Friday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Utah had been the slight favorite coming in. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 35 points and five assists.

Speaking of close games: this past Saturday Charlotte sidestepped the Golden State Warriors for a 102-100 victory. It was another big night for Charlotte's shooting guard Terry Rozier, who shot 8-for-11 from downtown and finished with 36 points. Rozier's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points.

This next matchup looks promising for Utah, who are favored by a full 12 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (20-7-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Charlotte's win lifted them to 14-15 while Utah's loss dropped them down to 24-6. We'll see if the Hornets can repeat their recent success or if the Jazz bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 12-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won eight out of their last 11 games against Charlotte.