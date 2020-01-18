How to watch Jazz vs. Kings: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Utah

Current Records: Sacramento 15-26; Utah 28-13

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. These two teams have set a high bar for this matchup after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

Utah fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 138-132. The Jazz lost to New Orleans 138-132. The losing side was boosted by G Donovan Mitchell, who shot 7-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 46 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, Sacramento was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 127-123 to the Dallas Mavericks. Sacramento's loss came about despite a quality game from PG De'Aaron Fox, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 12 assists in addition to seven rebounds. Fox has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.

The last time the two teams met in last November, Utah and Sacramento were neck-and-neck, but Utah came up empty-handed with a 102-101 defeat. A big part of the Jazz's success was SF Bojan Bogdanovic, so the Kings will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Sacramento.