Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Utah
Current Records: Los Angeles 22-10; Utah 25-6
What to Know
The Utah Jazz have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers and are hoping to record their first win since March 27 of 2019. The Jazz have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.
Utah's game against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday was close at halftime, but Utah turned on the heat in the second half with 68 points. Utah was the clear victor by a 132-110 margin over Charlotte. Utah relied on the efforts of small forward Joe Ingles, who shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points, six dimes and five rebounds, and small forward Georges Niang, who shot 7-for-7 from downtown and finished with 21 points. Niang hadn't helped his team much against the Los Angeles Clippers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Niang's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Washington Wizards on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 127-124. Los Angeles was up 63-49 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from center Montrezl Harrell, who had 26 points in addition to nine boards, and small forward LeBron James, who almost posted a triple-double on 31 points, 13 assists, and nine boards.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (21-7-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Jazz are now 25-6 while the Lakers sit at 22-10. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.20%, which places them third in the league. As for Los Angeles, they come into the contest boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.2.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Los Angeles.
- Aug 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 04, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Utah 96
- Oct 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 95 vs. Utah 86
- Apr 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Utah 109
- Mar 27, 2019 - Utah 115 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Jan 11, 2019 - Utah 113 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Nov 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 90 vs. Utah 83
- Apr 08, 2018 - Utah 112 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Apr 03, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Oct 28, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 81
- Jan 26, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Dec 27, 2016 - Utah 102 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 05, 2016 - Utah 107 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Oct 28, 2016 - Utah 96 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 28, 2016 - Utah 123 vs. Los Angeles 75
- Jan 16, 2016 - Utah 109 vs. Los Angeles 82
- Jan 10, 2016 - Utah 86 vs. Los Angeles 74