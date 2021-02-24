Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Utah

Current Records: Los Angeles 22-10; Utah 25-6

What to Know

The Utah Jazz have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers and are hoping to record their first win since March 27 of 2019. The Jazz have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.

Utah's game against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday was close at halftime, but Utah turned on the heat in the second half with 68 points. Utah was the clear victor by a 132-110 margin over Charlotte. Utah relied on the efforts of small forward Joe Ingles, who shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points, six dimes and five rebounds, and small forward Georges Niang, who shot 7-for-7 from downtown and finished with 21 points. Niang hadn't helped his team much against the Los Angeles Clippers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Niang's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Washington Wizards on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 127-124. Los Angeles was up 63-49 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from center Montrezl Harrell, who had 26 points in addition to nine boards, and small forward LeBron James, who almost posted a triple-double on 31 points, 13 assists, and nine boards.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (21-7-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Jazz are now 25-6 while the Lakers sit at 22-10. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.20%, which places them third in the league. As for Los Angeles, they come into the contest boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.2.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Los Angeles.