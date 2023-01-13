Who's Playing

Orlando @ Utah

Current Records: Orlando 16-26; Utah 21-23

What to Know

The Utah Jazz need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.84 points per game before their contest Friday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Orlando Magic will meet up at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 13 at Vivint Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

It was all tied up 55-55 at the half for Utah and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, but the Jazz stepped up in the second half for a 116-114 win. Utah can attribute much of their success to point guard Jordan Clarkson, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and six rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Orlando came out on top in a nail-biter against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, sneaking past 109-106. Orlando relied on the efforts of guard Franz Wagner, who had 29 points, and point guard Markelle Fultz, who had 18 points and seven assists.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-14 against the spread when favored.

The Jazz are now 21-23 while the Magic sit at 16-26. Utah is 10-10 after wins this year, Orlando 7-8.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 6-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah have won ten out of their last 14 games against Orlando.