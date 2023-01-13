Who's Playing
Orlando @ Utah
Current Records: Orlando 16-26; Utah 21-23
What to Know
The Utah Jazz need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.84 points per game before their contest Friday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Orlando Magic will meet up at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 13 at Vivint Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
It was all tied up 55-55 at the half for Utah and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, but the Jazz stepped up in the second half for a 116-114 win. Utah can attribute much of their success to point guard Jordan Clarkson, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and six rebounds.
Speaking of close games: Orlando came out on top in a nail-biter against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, sneaking past 109-106. Orlando relied on the efforts of guard Franz Wagner, who had 29 points, and point guard Markelle Fultz, who had 18 points and seven assists.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-14 against the spread when favored.
The Jazz are now 21-23 while the Magic sit at 16-26. Utah is 10-10 after wins this year, Orlando 7-8.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 6-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won ten out of their last 14 games against Orlando.
- Feb 11, 2022 - Utah 114 vs. Orlando 99
- Nov 07, 2021 - Orlando 107 vs. Utah 100
- Apr 03, 2021 - Utah 137 vs. Orlando 91
- Feb 27, 2021 - Utah 124 vs. Orlando 109
- Jan 04, 2020 - Utah 109 vs. Orlando 96
- Dec 17, 2019 - Utah 109 vs. Orlando 102
- Jan 09, 2019 - Utah 106 vs. Orlando 93
- Dec 15, 2018 - Orlando 96 vs. Utah 89
- Mar 05, 2018 - Utah 94 vs. Orlando 80
- Nov 18, 2017 - Utah 125 vs. Orlando 85
- Jan 14, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. Orlando 107
- Nov 11, 2016 - Utah 87 vs. Orlando 74
- Dec 03, 2015 - Orlando 103 vs. Utah 94
- Nov 13, 2015 - Orlando 102 vs. Utah 93