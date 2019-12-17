How to watch Jazz vs. Magic: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Jazz vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando @ Utah
Current Records: Orlando 12-14; Utah 15-11
What to Know
The Orlando Magic's road trip will continue as they head to the Utah Jazz's court at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Orlando didn't have too much trouble with the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday as they won 130-119. F Jonathan Isaac (21 points) and C Nikola Vucevic (20 points) were the top scorers for Orlando. Augustin didn't help his team much against the Houston Rockets last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Utah was able to grind out a solid win over the Golden State Warriors last Friday, winning 114-106. SF Bojan Bogdanovic (32 points) was the top scorer for Utah. C Rudy Gobert has posted a double-double in each of his past nine games.
Orlando isn't expected to pull this one out (Utah is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on the Magic against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the team is 3-7-1 ATS when expected to lose.
When the two teams previously met in January, the Magic lost to the Jazz by a decisive 106-93 margin. Can the Magic avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 206
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won five out of their last eight games against Orlando.
- Jan 09, 2019 - Utah 106 vs. Orlando 93
- Dec 15, 2018 - Orlando 96 vs. Utah 89
- Mar 05, 2018 - Utah 94 vs. Orlando 80
- Nov 18, 2017 - Utah 125 vs. Orlando 85
- Jan 14, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. Orlando 107
- Nov 11, 2016 - Utah 87 vs. Orlando 74
- Dec 03, 2015 - Orlando 103 vs. Utah 94
- Nov 13, 2015 - Orlando 102 vs. Utah 93
