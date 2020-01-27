How to watch Jazz vs. Mavericks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Jazz vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Utah
Current Records: Dallas 28-16; Utah 31-13
What to Know
The Utah Jazz will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 5 p.m. ET this evening at Vivint Smart Home Arena after a few days off. Utah knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 44 matchups -- so hopefully Dallas likes a good challenge.
You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Jazz's strategy against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. The Jazz put a hurting on Golden State on the road to the tune of 129-96. That looming 33-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Utah yet.
Meanwhile, Dallas beat the Portland Trail Blazers 133-125 on Thursday. Shooting guard Luka Doncic and power forward Kristaps Porzingis were among the main playmakers for the Mavericks as the former had 27 points and nine assists along with six boards and the latter had 20 points along with five boards. Porzingis didn't help his team much against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought the Jazz up to 31-13 and the Mavericks to 28-16. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jazz rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.50% on the season. The Mavericks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 116.8 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $57.34
Odds
The Jazz are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 226
Series History
Utah have won ten out of their last 14 games against Dallas.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Dallas 109
- Nov 14, 2018 - Dallas 118 vs. Utah 68
- Nov 07, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Dallas 102
- Oct 28, 2018 - Utah 113 vs. Dallas 104
- Mar 22, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Dallas 112
- Feb 24, 2018 - Utah 97 vs. Dallas 90
- Oct 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Dallas 89
- Feb 09, 2017 - Dallas 112 vs. Utah 105
- Jan 20, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 16, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Dallas 100
- Nov 02, 2016 - Utah 97 vs. Dallas 81
- Apr 11, 2016 - Dallas 101 vs. Utah 92
- Feb 09, 2016 - Utah 121 vs. Dallas 119
- Nov 20, 2015 - Dallas 102 vs. Utah 93
