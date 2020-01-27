How to watch Jazz vs. Mavericks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Utah

Current Records: Dallas 28-16; Utah 31-13

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 5 p.m. ET this evening at Vivint Smart Home Arena after a few days off. Utah knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 44 matchups -- so hopefully Dallas likes a good challenge.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Jazz's strategy against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. The Jazz put a hurting on Golden State on the road to the tune of 129-96. That looming 33-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Utah yet.

Meanwhile, Dallas beat the Portland Trail Blazers 133-125 on Thursday. Shooting guard Luka Doncic and power forward Kristaps Porzingis were among the main playmakers for the Mavericks as the former had 27 points and nine assists along with six boards and the latter had 20 points along with five boards. Porzingis didn't help his team much against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Jazz up to 31-13 and the Mavericks to 28-16. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jazz rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.50% on the season. The Mavericks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 116.8 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $57.34

Odds

The Jazz are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Utah have won ten out of their last 14 games against Dallas.