How to watch Jazz vs. Mavericks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Utah

Current Records: Dallas 28-16; Utah 31-13

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena after a few days off. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous matchups.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Utah. They claimed a resounding 129-96 win over the Golden State Warriors. That looming 33-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Jazz yet.

Meanwhile, Dallas was able to grind out a solid victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, winning 133-125. SF Luka Doncic (27 points) was the top scorer for Dallas.

The wins brought Utah up to 31-13 and Dallas to 28-16. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jazz rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.50% on the season. The Mavericks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 116.8 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah have won ten out of their last 14 games against Dallas.