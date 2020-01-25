How to watch Jazz vs. Mavericks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Jazz vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Utah
Current Records: Dallas 28-16; Utah 31-13
What to Know
The Utah Jazz will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena after a few days off. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous matchups.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Utah. They claimed a resounding 129-96 win over the Golden State Warriors. That looming 33-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Jazz yet.
Meanwhile, Dallas was able to grind out a solid victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, winning 133-125. SF Luka Doncic (27 points) was the top scorer for Dallas.
The wins brought Utah up to 31-13 and Dallas to 28-16. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jazz rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.50% on the season. The Mavericks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 116.8 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Utah have won ten out of their last 14 games against Dallas.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Dallas 109
- Nov 14, 2018 - Dallas 118 vs. Utah 68
- Nov 07, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Dallas 102
- Oct 28, 2018 - Utah 113 vs. Dallas 104
- Mar 22, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Dallas 112
- Feb 24, 2018 - Utah 97 vs. Dallas 90
- Oct 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Dallas 89
- Feb 09, 2017 - Dallas 112 vs. Utah 105
- Jan 20, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 16, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Dallas 100
- Nov 02, 2016 - Utah 97 vs. Dallas 81
- Apr 11, 2016 - Dallas 101 vs. Utah 92
- Feb 09, 2016 - Utah 121 vs. Dallas 119
- Nov 20, 2015 - Dallas 102 vs. Utah 93
