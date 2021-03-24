Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Utah

Current Records: Brooklyn 30-14; Utah 31-11

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.14 points per game. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET March 24 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It was a close one, but on Tuesday Brooklyn sidestepped the Portland Trail Blazers for a 116-112 victory. It was another big night for the Nets' shooting guard James Harden, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 17 assists in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Utah on Monday. They blew past the Chicago Bulls 120-95. The top scorer for Utah was shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (30 points). The matchup made it Donovan Mitchell's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Brooklyn is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Everything came up roses for Brooklyn at home against the Jazz in the teams' previous meeting in January as the team secured a 130-96 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nets since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Utah have won eight out of their last 11 games against Brooklyn.