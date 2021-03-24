Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Utah
Current Records: Brooklyn 30-14; Utah 31-11
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.14 points per game. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET March 24 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
It was a close one, but on Tuesday Brooklyn sidestepped the Portland Trail Blazers for a 116-112 victory. It was another big night for the Nets' shooting guard James Harden, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 17 assists in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Utah on Monday. They blew past the Chicago Bulls 120-95. The top scorer for Utah was shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (30 points). The matchup made it Donovan Mitchell's third in a row with at least 30 points.
Brooklyn is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Everything came up roses for Brooklyn at home against the Jazz in the teams' previous meeting in January as the team secured a 130-96 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nets since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Utah have won eight out of their last 11 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 05, 2021 - Brooklyn 130 vs. Utah 96
- Jan 14, 2020 - Utah 118 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Nov 12, 2019 - Utah 119 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Mar 16, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Nov 28, 2018 - Utah 101 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Nov 17, 2017 - Brooklyn 118 vs. Utah 107
- Nov 11, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Mar 03, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 02, 2017 - Utah 101 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Feb 27, 2016 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Utah 96
- Jan 22, 2016 - Utah 108 vs. Brooklyn 86