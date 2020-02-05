How to watch Jazz vs. Nuggets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Jazz vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver @ Utah
Current Records: Denver 35-16; Utah 32-17
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET tonight at Vivint Smart Home Arena after a few days off. Utah is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.
The contest between the Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Jazz falling 124-107 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (25 points) was the top scorer for Utah.
Meanwhile, everything went Denver's way against Portland on Tuesday as they made off with a 127-99 victory. The over/under? 226. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, almost posting a triple-double on 29 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. That's 11 consecutive double-doubles for Jokic.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
The Jazz are now 32-17 while Denver sits at 35-16. The Nuggets are 22-12 after wins this season, and Utah is 8-8 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.75
Odds
The Jazz are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Denver.
- Jan 30, 2020 - Denver 106 vs. Utah 100
- Apr 09, 2019 - Utah 118 vs. Denver 108
- Feb 28, 2019 - Utah 111 vs. Denver 104
- Jan 23, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Denver 108
- Nov 03, 2018 - Denver 103 vs. Utah 88
- Jan 05, 2018 - Denver 99 vs. Utah 91
- Dec 26, 2017 - Denver 107 vs. Utah 83
- Nov 28, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Denver 77
- Oct 18, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Denver 96
- Jan 24, 2017 - Denver 103 vs. Utah 93
- Dec 03, 2016 - Utah 105 vs. Denver 98
- Nov 23, 2016 - Utah 108 vs. Denver 83
- Nov 20, 2016 - Denver 105 vs. Utah 91
- Apr 10, 2016 - Utah 100 vs. Denver 84
- Feb 03, 2016 - Utah 85 vs. Denver 81
- Dec 18, 2015 - Utah 97 vs. Denver 88
- Nov 05, 2015 - Utah 96 vs. Denver 84
