How to watch Jazz vs. Nuggets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Denver @ Utah

Current Records: Denver 35-16; Utah 32-17

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET tonight at Vivint Smart Home Arena after a few days off. Utah is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

The contest between the Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Jazz falling 124-107 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (25 points) was the top scorer for Utah.

Meanwhile, everything went Denver's way against Portland on Tuesday as they made off with a 127-99 victory. The over/under? 226. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, almost posting a triple-double on 29 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. That's 11 consecutive double-doubles for Jokic.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The Jazz are now 32-17 while Denver sits at 35-16. The Nuggets are 22-12 after wins this season, and Utah is 8-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.75

Odds

The Jazz are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Utah have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Denver.