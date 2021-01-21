Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Utah
Current Records: New Orleans 5-8; Utah 10-4
What to Know
The Utah Jazz's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah should still be feeling good after a win, while New Orleans will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Jazz are hoping for another victory. They took down New Orleans 118-102 on Tuesday. Utah relied on the efforts of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 28 points along with seven rebounds, and center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 18 boards and 13 points in addition to three blocks. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.
Utah's win brought them up to 10-4 while the Pelicans' loss pulled them down to 5-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jazz come into the game boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.7. But New Orleans is even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.4 on average. We'll see if that edge gives New Orleans a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: TNT
