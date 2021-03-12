Who's Playing

Houston @ Utah

Current Records: Houston 11-24; Utah 27-9

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena after having had a few days off. The Jazz are out to keep their 15-game home win streak alive.

Utah fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Philadelphia 76ers last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 131-123. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 33 points, six dimes and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston has to be aching after a bruising 125-105 defeat to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. The top scorer for the Rockets was shooting guard Victor Oladipo (23 points).

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (23-10-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Utah is now 27-9 while Houston sits at 11-24. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Jazz come into the matchup boasting the third most points per game in the league at 116.6. Less enviably, the Rockets have only been able to knock down 43.60% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Houston.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 19 out of their last 28 games against Utah.