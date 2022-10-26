Who's Playing
Houston @ Utah
Current Records: Houston 1-3; Utah 3-1
What to Know
The Houston Rockets will face off against the Utah Jazz on the road at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Vivint Arena. Houston might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
The Jazz are out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. Houston managed a 114-108 win over Utah. Houston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Jabari Smith, who had 21 points in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks, and point guard Kevin Porter, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten boards.
Houston's victory brought them up to 1-3 while Utah's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 3-1. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rockets have only been able to knock down 42.80% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Jazz's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the third most points per game in the league at 121.3. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.30
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 6-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won 21 out of their last 36 games against Utah.
- Oct 24, 2022 - Houston 114 vs. Utah 108
- Mar 02, 2022 - Utah 132 vs. Houston 127
- Feb 14, 2022 - Utah 135 vs. Houston 101
- Jan 19, 2022 - Houston 116 vs. Utah 111
- Oct 28, 2021 - Utah 122 vs. Houston 91
- May 08, 2021 - Utah 124 vs. Houston 116
- Apr 21, 2021 - Utah 112 vs. Houston 89
- Mar 12, 2021 - Utah 114 vs. Houston 99
- Feb 22, 2020 - Houston 120 vs. Utah 110
- Feb 09, 2020 - Utah 114 vs. Houston 113
- Jan 27, 2020 - Houston 126 vs. Utah 117
- Apr 24, 2019 - Houston 100 vs. Utah 93
- Apr 22, 2019 - Utah 107 vs. Houston 91
- Apr 20, 2019 - Houston 104 vs. Utah 101
- Apr 17, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Utah 98
- Apr 14, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. Utah 90
- Feb 02, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 17, 2018 - Houston 102 vs. Utah 97
- Dec 06, 2018 - Utah 118 vs. Houston 91
- Oct 24, 2018 - Utah 100 vs. Houston 89
- May 08, 2018 - Houston 112 vs. Utah 102
- May 06, 2018 - Houston 100 vs. Utah 87
- May 04, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Utah 92
- May 02, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. Houston 108
- Apr 29, 2018 - Houston 110 vs. Utah 96
- Feb 26, 2018 - Houston 96 vs. Utah 85
- Dec 18, 2017 - Houston 120 vs. Utah 99
- Dec 07, 2017 - Houston 112 vs. Utah 101
- Nov 05, 2017 - Houston 137 vs. Utah 110
- Mar 08, 2017 - Utah 115 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 29, 2016 - Utah 120 vs. Houston 101
- Nov 19, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Utah 102
- Mar 23, 2016 - Utah 89 vs. Houston 87
- Feb 23, 2016 - Utah 117 vs. Houston 114
- Jan 07, 2016 - Houston 103 vs. Utah 94
- Jan 04, 2016 - Houston 93 vs. Utah 91