Who's Playing

Houston @ Utah

Current Records: Houston 1-3; Utah 3-1

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will face off against the Utah Jazz on the road at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Vivint Arena. Houston might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The Jazz are out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. Houston managed a 114-108 win over Utah. Houston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Jabari Smith, who had 21 points in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks, and point guard Kevin Porter, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten boards.

Houston's victory brought them up to 1-3 while Utah's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 3-1. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rockets have only been able to knock down 42.80% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Jazz's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the third most points per game in the league at 121.3. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.30

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 6-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 21 out of their last 36 games against Utah.