Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Utah

Current Records: San Antonio 14-47; Utah 31-31

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.02 points per matchup. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the San Antonio Spurs will meet up at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Vivint Arena. The Jazz are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

San Antonio is out to make up for these teams' game this past Saturday. Utah captured a comfortable 118-102 win. Small forward Lauri Markkanen and point guard Kris Dunn were among the main playmakers for Utah as the former had 27 points and the latter had 15 points and eight assists along with seven boards.

Utah is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-116. In other words, don't count San Antonio out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Jazz are a big 9-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Utah.