How to watch Jazz vs. Suns: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Utah

Current Records: Phoenix 23-34; Utah 36-20

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are 1-15 against the Utah Jazz since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. The Suns' road trip will continue as they head to Vivint Smart Home Arena at 9 p.m. ET to face off against Utah. The Suns might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 44 turnovers -- Phoenix prevailed over the Chicago Bulls 112-104 this past Saturday. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to center Deandre Ayton, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 19 rebounds in addition to three blocks, and point guard Ricky Rubio, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 dimes along with seven boards. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Ayton.

Meanwhile, Utah came up short against the Houston Rockets this past Saturday, falling 120-110. Despite the loss, Utah had strong showings from shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 31 points along with seven rebounds, and point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 22 points along with seven rebounds.

Phoenix's win lifted them to 23-34 while Utah's defeat dropped them down to 36-20. We'll see if Phoenix can repeat their recent success or if Utah bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Jazz are a big 8-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Utah have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.