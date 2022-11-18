Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Utah

Current Records: Phoenix 9-5; Utah 10-6

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will face off against the Utah Jazz on the road at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Vivint Arena. The Suns will be strutting in after a victory while Utah will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Phoenix proved too difficult a challenge. Phoenix had enough points to win and then some against the Dubs, taking their game 130-119. Phoenix got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was small forward Mikal Bridges out in front shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 23 points, nine assists and nine boards.

Meanwhile, Utah entered their matchup against the New York Knicks on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Jazz fell to New York 118-111. Point guard Jordan Clarkson wasn't much of a difference maker for Utah; Clarkson played for 33 minutes with and five turnovers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Phoenix is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

After a nothing to nothing draw in their first fixture last year, Phoenix came out ahead of Utah 111-105 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $74.00

Odds

The Suns are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won 12 out of their last 25 games against Phoenix.