Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Utah
Current Records: Phoenix 9-5; Utah 10-6
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns will face off against the Utah Jazz on the road at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Vivint Arena. The Suns will be strutting in after a victory while Utah will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Phoenix proved too difficult a challenge. Phoenix had enough points to win and then some against the Dubs, taking their game 130-119. Phoenix got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was small forward Mikal Bridges out in front shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 23 points, nine assists and nine boards.
Meanwhile, Utah entered their matchup against the New York Knicks on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Jazz fell to New York 118-111. Point guard Jordan Clarkson wasn't much of a difference maker for Utah; Clarkson played for 33 minutes with and five turnovers.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Phoenix is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
After a nothing to nothing draw in their first fixture last year, Phoenix came out ahead of Utah 111-105 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $74.00
Odds
The Suns are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won 12 out of their last 25 games against Phoenix.
- Apr 08, 2022 - Phoenix 111 vs. Utah 105
- Feb 27, 2022 - Utah 0 vs. Phoenix 0
- Jan 26, 2022 - Phoenix 0 vs. Utah 0
- Jan 24, 2022 - Phoenix 115 vs. Utah 109
- Apr 30, 2021 - Phoenix 121 vs. Utah 100
- Apr 07, 2021 - Phoenix 117 vs. Utah 113
- Dec 31, 2020 - Phoenix 106 vs. Utah 95
- Apr 11, 2020 - Utah 0 vs. Phoenix 0
- Feb 24, 2020 - Phoenix 131 vs. Utah 111
- Oct 28, 2019 - Utah 96 vs. Phoenix 95
- Apr 03, 2019 - Utah 118 vs. Phoenix 97
- Mar 25, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Phoenix 92
- Mar 13, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Phoenix 97
- Feb 06, 2019 - Utah 116 vs. Phoenix 88
- Mar 15, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. Phoenix 88
- Feb 14, 2018 - Utah 107 vs. Phoenix 97
- Feb 02, 2018 - Utah 129 vs. Phoenix 97
- Oct 25, 2017 - Utah 0 vs. Phoenix 0
- Jan 16, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Phoenix 101
- Dec 31, 2016 - Utah 91 vs. Phoenix 86
- Dec 06, 2016 - Utah 112 vs. Phoenix 105
- Apr 03, 2016 - Utah 0 vs. Phoenix 0
- Mar 17, 2016 - Phoenix 0 vs. Utah 0
- Feb 06, 2016 - Utah 98 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 21, 2015 - Phoenix 0 vs. Utah 0