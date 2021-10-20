Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Utah

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a matchup against the Utah Jazz since Aug. 1 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. They will face off at 9 p.m. ET October 20th at Vivint Smart Home Arena to kick off their 2021 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Thunder (22-50), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Utah is coming off of a 52-20 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers 131-119 in game six.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: OKC could only manage to knock down 44.10% of their shots, making them second worst in the league in field goal percentage. Utah's defense has more to brag about, as they they held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, good for second in the league.

Since the experts predict a loss, Oklahoma City will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.18

Odds

The Jazz are a big 12-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 18 out of their last 28 games against Utah.