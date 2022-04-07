Who's Playing

The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Utah Jazz will face off at 9 p.m. ET April 6 at Vivint Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Oklahoma City hasn't won a contest against Utah since Aug. 1 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday.

The Thunder sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 98-94 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome an 82-67 deficit. Oklahoma City can attribute much of their success to small forward Jaylen Hoard, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 21 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Utah ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday with a 121-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The score was all tied up at the break 50-50, but Utah was the better team in the second half. They relied on the efforts of center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 21 boards, and point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 22 points and five assists in addition to five boards. That makes it six consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least 11 rebounds.

The Thunder have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15 point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 27-11 ATS in away games but only 49-27-3 all in all.

The wins brought Oklahoma City up to 24-55 and the Jazz to 47-32. Oklahoma City is 9-14 after wins this year, Utah 29-17.

The Jazz are a big 15-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Jazz slightly, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 17.5-point favorite.

Injury Report for Utah

Mike Conley: Out (Knee)

Royce O'Neale: Out (Thumb)

Donovan Mitchell: Out (Rest)

Udoka Azubuike: Out for the Season (Ankle)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City