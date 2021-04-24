Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Utah
Current Records: Minnesota 16-44; Utah 44-15
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Minnesota Timberwolves will meet up at 9 p.m. ET April 24 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Jazz took their matchup against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday by a conclusive 112-89 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Utah had established a 91-63 advantage. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Joe Ingles, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and six boards, and center Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 18 rebounds. That makes it nine consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Minnesota had to settle for a 128-125 loss against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Despite the loss, Minnesota had strong showings from center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 26 points and six assists in addition to five boards, and center Naz Reid, who had 24 points along with seven boards.
The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Minnesota's defeat took them down to 16-44 while Utah's win pulled them up to 44-15. Allowing an average of 118.28 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Utah have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Minnesota.
