What to Know

After two games on the road, the Utah Jazz are heading back home. Utah and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz are out to keep their 22-game home win streak alive.

Utah fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 117-113. Point guard Mike Conley had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 5-for-16 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Portland and the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Portland falling 133-116 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, Portland got a solid performance out of small forward Norman Powell, who had 32 points.

The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Utah against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Utah is now 38-13 while Portland sits at 30-20. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them second in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Portland has allowed their opponents to shoot 48% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Trail Blazers.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Jazz slightly, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah and Portland both have ten wins in their last 20 games.

Injury Report for Utah

Jordan Clarkson: Out (Ankle)

Juwan Morgan: Out (Calf)

Udoka Azubuike: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Portland