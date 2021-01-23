Who's Playing

Golden State @ Utah

Current Records: Golden State 8-7; Utah 11-4

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors haven't won a matchup against the Utah Jazz since Feb. 12 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Golden State will square off against Utah on the road at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz will be strutting in after a win while the Warriors will be stumbling in from a loss.

The game between Golden State and the New York Knicks on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Golden State falling 119-104 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Golden State back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Utah strolled past the New Orleans Pelicans with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 129-118. Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 36 points, five dimes and seven rebounds.

Golden State is now 8-7 while Utah sits at 11-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Golden State is second worst in the league in fouls per game, with 23.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Warriors, the Jazz rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 18.3 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Golden State in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Utah.