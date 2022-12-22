Who's Playing

Washington @ Utah

Current Records: Washington 12-20; Utah 18-16

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They and the Washington Wizards will compete for holiday cheer at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Vivint Arena. Allowing an average of 116.03 points per game, the Jazz have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

The stars were brightly shining for Utah in a 126-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. Utah's small forward Lauri Markkanen did his thing and shot 9-for-13 from downtown and finished with 38 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Wizards proved too difficult a challenge. Washington ultimately received the gift of a 113-110 victory from a begrudging Phoenix squad. Their power forward Kyle Kuzma looked sharp as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, six dimes and six boards.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-9 against the spread when favored.

Utah came up short against the Wizards in the teams' previous meeting in November, falling 121-112. Maybe the Jazz will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won ten out of their last 15 games against Washington.