Who's Playing
Washington @ Utah
Current Records: Washington 12-20; Utah 18-16
What to Know
The Utah Jazz will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They and the Washington Wizards will compete for holiday cheer at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Vivint Arena. Allowing an average of 116.03 points per game, the Jazz have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.
The stars were brightly shining for Utah in a 126-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. Utah's small forward Lauri Markkanen did his thing and shot 9-for-13 from downtown and finished with 38 points and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Wizards proved too difficult a challenge. Washington ultimately received the gift of a 113-110 victory from a begrudging Phoenix squad. Their power forward Kyle Kuzma looked sharp as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, six dimes and six boards.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-9 against the spread when favored.
Utah came up short against the Wizards in the teams' previous meeting in November, falling 121-112. Maybe the Jazz will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won ten out of their last 15 games against Washington.
- Nov 12, 2022 - Washington 121 vs. Utah 112
- Dec 18, 2021 - Washington 109 vs. Utah 103
- Dec 11, 2021 - Utah 123 vs. Washington 98
- Apr 12, 2021 - Washington 125 vs. Utah 121
- Mar 18, 2021 - Washington 131 vs. Utah 122
- Feb 28, 2020 - Utah 129 vs. Washington 119
- Jan 12, 2020 - Utah 127 vs. Washington 116
- Mar 29, 2019 - Utah 128 vs. Washington 124
- Mar 18, 2019 - Utah 116 vs. Washington 95
- Jan 10, 2018 - Utah 107 vs. Washington 104
- Dec 04, 2017 - Utah 116 vs. Washington 69
- Mar 31, 2017 - Utah 95 vs. Washington 88
- Feb 26, 2017 - Utah 102 vs. Washington 92
- Mar 11, 2016 - Utah 114 vs. Washington 93
- Feb 18, 2016 - Washington 103 vs. Utah 89