Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Sacramento

Current Records: Philadelphia 17-7; Sacramento 12-11

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Philadelphia 76ers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 2 of 2019. Sacramento will be playing at home against Philadelphia at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday. Allowing an average of 118.22 points per game, the Kings have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

Sacramento came out on top in a nail-biter against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, sneaking past 113-110. Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox did his thing and had 36 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the Sixers and the Brooklyn Nets this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Philadelphia wrapped it up with a 124-108 victory at home. The 76ers relied on the efforts of center Joel Embiid, who had 33 points along with nine boards, and power forward Tobias Harris, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds in addition to six assists. The matchup made it Embiid's fourth in a row with at least 33 points.

The Kings are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently eight-for-eight against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Sacramento is now 12-11 while the Sixers sit at 17-7. Sacramento is 6-5 after wins this season, the 76ers 11-5.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento and Philadelphia both have five wins in their last ten games.