Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Sacramento

Current Records: Milwaukee 31-17; Sacramento 22-27

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks are 9-2 against the Sacramento Kings since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bucks will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Golden 1 Center at 10 p.m. ET. They will be strutting in after a win while Sacramento will be stumbling in from a loss.

Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on Friday as they won 127-109. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was a one-man wrecking crew for Milwaukee, dropping a double-double on 47 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, Sacramento found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 115-94 punch to the gut against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. The losing side was boosted by small forward Harrison Barnes, who had 26 points and five assists along with five boards.

Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Sacramento's defeat took them down to 22-27 while Milwaukee's victory pulled them up to 31-17. Allowing an average of 118.47 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 11 games against Sacramento.