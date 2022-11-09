Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Sacramento

Current Records: Cleveland 8-2; Sacramento 3-6

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Sacramento Kings are heading back home. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

It was close but no cigar for the Kings as they fell 116-113 to the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Sacramento's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Malik Monk, who had 24 points along with six rebounds, and point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 28 points and six assists.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up 64-64 at halftime, but Cleveland was not quite the Los Angeles Clippers' equal in the second half when they met on Monday. Cleveland fell in a 119-117 heartbreaker. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 8-for-11 from downtown and finished with 30 points, and center Jarrett Allen, who posted a double-double on 20 boards and ten points.

Sacramento is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Allowing an average of 116.78 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Sacramento and Cleveland both have six wins in their last 12 games.