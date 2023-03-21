Who's Playing

Boston @ Sacramento

Current Records: Boston 49-23; Sacramento 43-28

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings haven't won a game against the Boston Celtics since March 19 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Kings are getting right back to it as they host Boston at 10 p.m. ET March 21 at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.31 points per matchup.

The point spread favored Sacramento on Monday, but luck did not. They fell to the Utah Jazz 128-120. A silver lining for Sacramento was the play of point guard De'Aaron Fox, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points and seven dimes.

Meanwhile, Boston was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 118-117 to Utah. Small forward Jaylen Brown put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points and six assists.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Celtics are a 4.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.