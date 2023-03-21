Who's Playing
Boston @ Sacramento
Current Records: Boston 49-23; Sacramento 43-28
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings haven't won a game against the Boston Celtics since March 19 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Kings are getting right back to it as they host Boston at 10 p.m. ET March 21 at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.31 points per matchup.
The point spread favored Sacramento on Monday, but luck did not. They fell to the Utah Jazz 128-120. A silver lining for Sacramento was the play of point guard De'Aaron Fox, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points and seven dimes.
Meanwhile, Boston was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 118-117 to Utah. Small forward Jaylen Brown put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points and six assists.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The Celtics are a 4.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.
- Nov 25, 2022 - Boston 122 vs. Sacramento 104
- Mar 18, 2022 - Boston 126 vs. Sacramento 97
- Jan 25, 2022 - Boston 128 vs. Sacramento 75
- Mar 19, 2021 - Sacramento 107 vs. Boston 96
- Feb 03, 2021 - Sacramento 116 vs. Boston 111
- Nov 25, 2019 - Boston 103 vs. Sacramento 102
- Nov 17, 2019 - Sacramento 100 vs. Boston 99
- Mar 14, 2019 - Boston 126 vs. Sacramento 120
- Mar 06, 2019 - Boston 111 vs. Sacramento 109
- Mar 25, 2018 - Boston 104 vs. Sacramento 93
- Nov 01, 2017 - Boston 113 vs. Sacramento 86
- Feb 08, 2017 - Sacramento 108 vs. Boston 92
- Dec 02, 2016 - Boston 97 vs. Sacramento 92
- Feb 07, 2016 - Boston 128 vs. Sacramento 119
- Dec 03, 2015 - Boston 114 vs. Sacramento 97