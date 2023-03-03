Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Sacramento
Current Records: Los Angeles 33-32; Sacramento 36-25
What to Know
This Friday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.07 points per game. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Los Angeles will need to watch out since the Kings have now posted big point totals in their last four contests.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Sacramento beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-117 on Tuesday. Power forward Harrison Barnes was the offensive standout of the matchup for Sacramento, picking up 29 points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 115-91 punch to the gut against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. It was supposed to be a close contest, and Los Angeles was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. One thing holding the Clippers back was the mediocre play of point guard Russell Westbrook, who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting and four turnovers.
The Kings got away with a 176-175 win in the teams' previous meeting in February. Will they repeat their success, or does Los Angeles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports SoCal
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $84.00
Odds
The Kings are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Los Angeles have won 20 out of their last 29 games against Sacramento.
