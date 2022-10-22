Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Sacramento

Current Records: Los Angeles 1-0; Sacramento 0-1

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings may be playing at home again Saturday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Kings nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Sacramento came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, falling 115-108. Sacramento's loss came about despite a quality game from De'Aaron Fox, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points, seven dimes and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 56-56 at the half for Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, but the Clippers stepped up in the second half for a 103-97 victory. Los Angeles' Ivica Zubac filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 17 boards and 14 points in addition to five blocks.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 1-0 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if Sacramento bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.60

Odds

The Clippers are a 3-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 19 out of their last 26 games against Sacramento.