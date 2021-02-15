Who's Playing

Memphis @ Sacramento

Current Records: Memphis 10-11; Sacramento 12-13

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.44 points per matchup before their game on Sunday. They will play host again and welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to Golden 1 Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Sacramento is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The Kings ended up a good deal behind the Orlando Magic when they played this past Friday, losing 123-112. Shooting guard Buddy Hield (19 points) was the top scorer for Sacramento.

Meanwhile, Memphis came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday, falling 115-105. Memphis was up 31-16 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. One thing holding Memphis back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Dillon Brooks, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Kings are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Sacramento against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kings are a slight 1-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Grizzlies as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento and Memphis both have nine wins in their last 18 games.

Feb 28, 2020 - Sacramento 104 vs. Memphis 101

Feb 20, 2020 - Sacramento 129 vs. Memphis 125

Jan 02, 2020 - Sacramento 128 vs. Memphis 123

Dec 21, 2019 - Memphis 119 vs. Sacramento 115

Jan 25, 2019 - Sacramento 99 vs. Memphis 96

Dec 21, 2018 - Sacramento 102 vs. Memphis 99

Nov 16, 2018 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 104

Oct 24, 2018 - Sacramento 97 vs. Memphis 92

Apr 06, 2018 - Sacramento 94 vs. Memphis 93

Jan 19, 2018 - Memphis 106 vs. Sacramento 88

Dec 31, 2017 - Memphis 114 vs. Sacramento 96

Mar 27, 2017 - Sacramento 91 vs. Memphis 90

Jan 20, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Sacramento 91

Dec 31, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 98

Dec 16, 2016 - Sacramento 96 vs. Memphis 92

Mar 02, 2016 - Memphis 104 vs. Sacramento 98

Jan 30, 2016 - Memphis 121 vs. Sacramento 117

Nov 03, 2015 - Memphis 103 vs. Sacramento 89

Injury Report for Sacramento

De'Aaron Fox: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Marvin Bagley III: Game-Time Decision (Calf)

Injury Report for Memphis