Who's Playing
Memphis @ Sacramento
Current Records: Memphis 10-11; Sacramento 12-13
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.44 points per matchup before their game on Sunday. They will play host again and welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to Golden 1 Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Sacramento is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
The Kings ended up a good deal behind the Orlando Magic when they played this past Friday, losing 123-112. Shooting guard Buddy Hield (19 points) was the top scorer for Sacramento.
Meanwhile, Memphis came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday, falling 115-105. Memphis was up 31-16 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. One thing holding Memphis back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Dillon Brooks, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Kings are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Sacramento against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Kings are a slight 1-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Grizzlies as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Sacramento and Memphis both have nine wins in their last 18 games.
- Feb 28, 2020 - Sacramento 104 vs. Memphis 101
- Feb 20, 2020 - Sacramento 129 vs. Memphis 125
- Jan 02, 2020 - Sacramento 128 vs. Memphis 123
- Dec 21, 2019 - Memphis 119 vs. Sacramento 115
- Jan 25, 2019 - Sacramento 99 vs. Memphis 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Sacramento 102 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 16, 2018 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 104
- Oct 24, 2018 - Sacramento 97 vs. Memphis 92
- Apr 06, 2018 - Sacramento 94 vs. Memphis 93
- Jan 19, 2018 - Memphis 106 vs. Sacramento 88
- Dec 31, 2017 - Memphis 114 vs. Sacramento 96
- Mar 27, 2017 - Sacramento 91 vs. Memphis 90
- Jan 20, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Sacramento 91
- Dec 31, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 98
- Dec 16, 2016 - Sacramento 96 vs. Memphis 92
- Mar 02, 2016 - Memphis 104 vs. Sacramento 98
- Jan 30, 2016 - Memphis 121 vs. Sacramento 117
- Nov 03, 2015 - Memphis 103 vs. Sacramento 89
Injury Report for Sacramento
- De'Aaron Fox: Game-Time Decision (Knee)
- Marvin Bagley III: Game-Time Decision (Calf)
Injury Report for Memphis
- Sean McDermott: Game-Time Decision (Shoulder)
- Brandon Clarke: Game-Time Decision (Calf)
- Killian Tillie: Out (Foot)
- Desmond Bane: Out (Personal)
- De'Anthony Melton: Out (Shoulder)
- Justise Winslow: Out (Hip)
- Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (Knee)