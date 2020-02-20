How to watch Kings vs. Grizzlies: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Sacramento

Current Records: Memphis 28-26; Sacramento 21-33

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Sacramento Kings are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Memphis Grizzlies will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Golden 1 Center. If the game is anything like the Kings' 128-123 win from their previous meeting January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Kings received a tough blow last week as they fell 130-111 to the Dallas Mavericks. Sacramento was down 96-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Buddy Hield (22 points) was the top scorer for Sacramento.

Meanwhile, Memphis was able to grind out a solid victory over the Portland Trail Blazers last Wednesday, winning 111-104. Memphis' small forward Brandon Clarke was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 27 points along with six boards.

The Kings are now 21-33 while Memphis sits at 28-26. The Grizzlies are 15-12 after wins this season, and Sacramento is 12-20 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.99

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Memphis have won nine out of their last 16 games against Sacramento.