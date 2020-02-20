How to watch Kings vs. Grizzlies: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Kings vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis @ Sacramento
Current Records: Memphis 28-26; Sacramento 21-33
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Sacramento Kings are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Memphis Grizzlies will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Golden 1 Center. If the game is anything like the Kings' 128-123 win from their previous meeting January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Kings received a tough blow last week as they fell 130-111 to the Dallas Mavericks. Sacramento was down 96-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Buddy Hield (22 points) was the top scorer for Sacramento.
Meanwhile, Memphis was able to grind out a solid victory over the Portland Trail Blazers last Wednesday, winning 111-104. Memphis' small forward Brandon Clarke was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 27 points along with six boards.
The Kings are now 21-33 while Memphis sits at 28-26. The Grizzlies are 15-12 after wins this season, and Sacramento is 12-20 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.99
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won nine out of their last 16 games against Sacramento.
- Jan 02, 2020 - Sacramento 128 vs. Memphis 123
- Dec 21, 2019 - Memphis 119 vs. Sacramento 115
- Jan 25, 2019 - Sacramento 99 vs. Memphis 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Sacramento 102 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 16, 2018 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 104
- Oct 24, 2018 - Sacramento 97 vs. Memphis 92
- Apr 06, 2018 - Sacramento 94 vs. Memphis 93
- Jan 19, 2018 - Memphis 106 vs. Sacramento 88
- Dec 31, 2017 - Memphis 114 vs. Sacramento 96
- Mar 27, 2017 - Sacramento 91 vs. Memphis 90
- Jan 20, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Sacramento 91
- Dec 31, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Sacramento 98
- Dec 16, 2016 - Sacramento 96 vs. Memphis 92
- Mar 02, 2016 - Memphis 104 vs. Sacramento 98
- Jan 30, 2016 - Memphis 121 vs. Sacramento 117
- Nov 03, 2015 - Memphis 103 vs. Sacramento 89
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Sixers vs. Nets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Sixers vs. Nets game 10,000 times.
-
There won't be tryouts for Olympic team
The two will just announce the 12 players who will compete at the Summer Olympics
-
Towns out indefinitely with wrist injury
Towns was held out of the Wolves' final game before the All-Star break
-
BAL brings attention to African talent
The 12-team league will tip off on March 13 in Senegal
-
A timeline of Beilein's stint as Cavs HC
John Beilein is stepping down as Cleveland's head coach after 54 games into his tenure
-
Beilein out as HC; to remain with Cavs
Beilein is reportedly going to be re-assigned to a different role in the organization
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game
-
Live updates: NBA All-Star Saturday
There was plenty of fun, excitement and highlights throughout Saturday night's three marquee...