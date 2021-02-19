Who's Playing

Miami @ Sacramento

Current Records: Miami 11-17; Sacramento 12-15

What to Know

This Thursday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.3 points per matchup. They will take on the Miami Heat at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Sacramento received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 136-125 to the Brooklyn Nets. The Kings were down 107-88 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Hassan Whiteside put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 16 boards along with five blocks. Whiteside had some trouble finding his footing against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. Whiteside's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Miami fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 120-112. Miami was up 61-46 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of center Bam Adebayo, who had 24 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Sacramento is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Sacramento against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

The losses put the Kings at 12-15 and the Heat at 11-17. Sacramento is 5-9 after losses this year, Miami 7-9.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kings are a slight 1-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Heat as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won six out of their last 11 games against Sacramento.

Jan 30, 2021 - Miami 105 vs. Sacramento 104

Feb 07, 2020 - Sacramento 105 vs. Miami 97

Jan 20, 2020 - Miami 118 vs. Sacramento 113

Feb 08, 2019 - Sacramento 102 vs. Miami 96

Oct 29, 2018 - Sacramento 123 vs. Miami 113

Mar 14, 2018 - Sacramento 123 vs. Miami 119

Jan 25, 2018 - Sacramento 89 vs. Miami 88

Jan 04, 2017 - Miami 107 vs. Sacramento 102

Nov 01, 2016 - Miami 108 vs. Sacramento 96

Apr 01, 2016 - Miami 112 vs. Sacramento 106

Nov 19, 2015 - Miami 116 vs. Sacramento 109

Injury Report for Sacramento

Harrison Barnes: Out (Foot)

Richaun Holmes: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Chimezie Metu: Out (Wrist)

Injury Report for Miami