Who's Playing

Miami @ Sacramento

Current Records: Miami 2-4; Sacramento 0-4

What to Know

The Miami Heat will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Golden 1 Center at 6 p.m. ET Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The game between Miami and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with the Heat falling 123-110 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Point guard Tyler Herro wasn't much of a difference maker for Miami; Herro finished with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 125-110 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Point guard De'Aaron Fox put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points along with six rebounds.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Miami took their matchup against Sacramento when the two teams previously met in March by a conclusive 123-100 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Heat since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.20

Odds

The Heat are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Miami have won eight out of their last 14 games against Sacramento.