Who's Playing
Miami @ Sacramento
Current Records: Miami 2-4; Sacramento 0-4
What to Know
The Miami Heat will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Golden 1 Center at 6 p.m. ET Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The game between Miami and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with the Heat falling 123-110 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Point guard Tyler Herro wasn't much of a difference maker for Miami; Herro finished with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 125-110 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Point guard De'Aaron Fox put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points along with six rebounds.
Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
Miami took their matchup against Sacramento when the two teams previously met in March by a conclusive 123-100 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Heat since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.20
Odds
The Heat are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Miami have won eight out of their last 14 games against Sacramento.
- Mar 28, 2022 - Miami 123 vs. Sacramento 100
- Jan 02, 2022 - Sacramento 115 vs. Miami 113
- Feb 18, 2021 - Miami 118 vs. Sacramento 110
- Jan 30, 2021 - Miami 105 vs. Sacramento 104
- Feb 07, 2020 - Sacramento 105 vs. Miami 97
- Jan 20, 2020 - Miami 118 vs. Sacramento 113
- Feb 08, 2019 - Sacramento 102 vs. Miami 96
- Oct 29, 2018 - Sacramento 123 vs. Miami 113
- Mar 14, 2018 - Sacramento 123 vs. Miami 119
- Jan 25, 2018 - Sacramento 89 vs. Miami 88
- Jan 04, 2017 - Miami 107 vs. Sacramento 102
- Nov 01, 2016 - Miami 108 vs. Sacramento 96
- Apr 01, 2016 - Miami 112 vs. Sacramento 106
- Nov 19, 2015 - Miami 116 vs. Sacramento 109