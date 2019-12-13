How to watch Kings vs. Knicks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

New York @ Sacramento

Current Records: New York 5-20; Sacramento 11-13

What to Know

The New York Knicks' road trip will continue as they head to the Sacramento Kings' court at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Golden 1 Center. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but New York ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday. They won 124-122 over the Golden State Warriors. Among those leading the charge for the Knicks was SF Marcus Morris, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 36 points and ten rebounds. Morris didn't help his team much against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Morris' points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Sacramento escaped with a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder by the margin of a single free throw, 94-93. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Their wins bumped the Knicks to 5-20 and Sacramento to 11-13. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: New York has only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Sacramento has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are third worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Kings are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: 208

Series History

Sacramento have won six out of their last nine games against New York.