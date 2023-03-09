Who's Playing
New York @ Sacramento
Current Records: New York 39-28; Sacramento 38-26
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.36 points per matchup before their game Thursday. They will take on the New York Knicks at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. The Kings know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past seven matchups -- so hopefully New York likes a good challenge.
It was all tied up 59-59 at the half for Sacramento and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, but Sacramento stepped up in the second half for a 123-108 win. Sacramento can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 25 points, eight dimes and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, New York came up short against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, falling 112-105. The Knicks were up 66-50 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Small forward R.J. Barrett put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points along with six boards.
The Kings are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Charlotte Dec. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-119. In other words, don't count New York out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $62.45
Odds
The Kings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
New York have won eight out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.
- Dec 11, 2022 - New York 112 vs. Sacramento 99
- Mar 07, 2022 - New York 131 vs. Sacramento 115
- Jan 31, 2022 - New York 116 vs. Sacramento 96
- Feb 25, 2021 - New York 140 vs. Sacramento 121
- Jan 22, 2021 - Sacramento 103 vs. New York 94
- Dec 13, 2019 - New York 103 vs. Sacramento 101
- Nov 03, 2019 - Sacramento 113 vs. New York 92
- Mar 09, 2019 - Sacramento 102 vs. New York 94
- Mar 04, 2019 - Sacramento 115 vs. New York 108
- Mar 04, 2018 - Sacramento 102 vs. New York 99
- Nov 11, 2017 - New York 118 vs. Sacramento 91
- Dec 09, 2016 - New York 103 vs. Sacramento 100
- Dec 04, 2016 - New York 106 vs. Sacramento 98
- Mar 20, 2016 - Sacramento 88 vs. New York 80
- Dec 10, 2015 - Sacramento 99 vs. New York 97