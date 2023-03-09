Who's Playing

New York @ Sacramento

Current Records: New York 39-28; Sacramento 38-26

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.36 points per matchup before their game Thursday. They will take on the New York Knicks at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. The Kings know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past seven matchups -- so hopefully New York likes a good challenge.

It was all tied up 59-59 at the half for Sacramento and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, but Sacramento stepped up in the second half for a 123-108 win. Sacramento can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 25 points, eight dimes and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, New York came up short against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, falling 112-105. The Knicks were up 66-50 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Small forward R.J. Barrett put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points along with six boards.

The Kings are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Charlotte Dec. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-119. In other words, don't count New York out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $62.45

Odds

The Kings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

New York have won eight out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.