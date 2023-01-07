Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Sacramento
Current Records: Los Angeles 18-21; Sacramento 20-17
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't won a matchup against the Sacramento Kings since Jan. 4 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Lakers might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Sacramento at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Golden 1 Center. Allowing an average of 117.31 points per game, Los Angeles has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.
Los Angeles had enough points to win and then some against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, taking their contest 130-114. Los Angeles got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was center Thomas Bryant out in front posting a double-double on 19 points and 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Sacramento had to settle for a 120-117 loss against Atlanta on Wednesday. Point guard De'Aaron Fox (25 points) and shooting guard Kevin Huerter (24 points) were the top scorers for the Kings.
The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 18-21 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 20-17. If Los Angeles want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Sacramento's center Domantas Sabonis, who almost dropped a triple-double on 20 points, 14 boards, and eight dimes, and De'Aaron Fox, who had 25 points and five assists in addition to five boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Ticket Cost: $77.65
Odds
The Kings are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 9-point favorite.
Series History
Sacramento have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Los Angeles.
