How to watch Kings vs. Magic: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Kings vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando @ Sacramento
Current Records: Orlando 18-21; Sacramento 15-24
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings are 6-2 against the Orlando Magic since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The top scorers for Sacramento were SF Harrison Barnes (19 points) and G De'Aaron Fox (19 points).
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Orlando as they fell 98-94 to the Phoenix Suns last week. A silver lining for Orlando was the play of SF Evan Fournier, who had 28 points.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with Sacramento going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 20-19 against the spread.
The Kings are now 15-24 while the Magic sit at 18-21. Sacramento is 9-14 after losses this season, Orlando 9-11.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.70
Odds
The Kings are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 212
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Sacramento have won six out of their last eight games against Orlando.
- Jan 07, 2019 - Sacramento 111 vs. Orlando 95
- Oct 30, 2018 - Sacramento 107 vs. Orlando 99
- Mar 09, 2018 - Sacramento 94 vs. Orlando 88
- Jan 23, 2018 - Sacramento 105 vs. Orlando 99
- Mar 13, 2017 - Sacramento 120 vs. Orlando 115
- Nov 03, 2016 - Orlando 102 vs. Sacramento 94
- Mar 11, 2016 - Orlando 107 vs. Sacramento 100
- Nov 21, 2015 - Sacramento 97 vs. Orlando 91
