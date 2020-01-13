How to watch Kings vs. Magic: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Sacramento

Current Records: Orlando 18-21; Sacramento 15-24

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings are 6-2 against the Orlando Magic since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The top scorers for Sacramento were SF Harrison Barnes (19 points) and G De'Aaron Fox (19 points).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Orlando as they fell 98-94 to the Phoenix Suns last week. A silver lining for Orlando was the play of SF Evan Fournier, who had 28 points.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Sacramento going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 20-19 against the spread.

The Kings are now 15-24 while the Magic sit at 18-21. Sacramento is 9-14 after losses this season, Orlando 9-11.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.70

Odds

The Kings are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Sacramento have won six out of their last eight games against Orlando.