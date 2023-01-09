Who's Playing

Orlando @ Sacramento

Current Records: Orlando 15-25; Sacramento 20-18

What to Know

The Orlando Magic haven't won a contest against the Sacramento Kings since Feb. 12 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Magic's road trip will continue as they head to Golden 1 Center at 10 p.m. ET to face off against Sacramento. Orlando isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Orlando proved too difficult a challenge. Orlando captured a comfortable 115-101 win. They got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was point guard Markelle Fultz out in front picking up 16 points and seven assists along with six steals and five boards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 73-73 at halftime, but Sacramento was not quite the Los Angeles Lakers' equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. It was a hard-fought game, but the Kings had to settle for a 136-134 defeat against the Lakers. Sacramento didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 34 points and nine assists.

Orlando's victory lifted them to 15-25 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 20-18. Allowing an average of 117.26 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

Odds

The Kings are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sacramento have won ten out of their last 15 games against Orlando.