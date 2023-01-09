Who's Playing
Orlando @ Sacramento
Current Records: Orlando 15-25; Sacramento 20-18
What to Know
The Orlando Magic haven't won a contest against the Sacramento Kings since Feb. 12 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Magic's road trip will continue as they head to Golden 1 Center at 10 p.m. ET to face off against Sacramento. Orlando isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Orlando proved too difficult a challenge. Orlando captured a comfortable 115-101 win. They got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was point guard Markelle Fultz out in front picking up 16 points and seven assists along with six steals and five boards.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 73-73 at halftime, but Sacramento was not quite the Los Angeles Lakers' equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. It was a hard-fought game, but the Kings had to settle for a 136-134 defeat against the Lakers. Sacramento didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 34 points and nine assists.
Orlando's victory lifted them to 15-25 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 20-18. Allowing an average of 117.26 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.84
Odds
The Kings are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Sacramento have won ten out of their last 15 games against Orlando.
- Nov 05, 2022 - Sacramento 126 vs. Orlando 123
- Mar 26, 2022 - Sacramento 114 vs. Orlando 110
- Dec 08, 2021 - Sacramento 142 vs. Orlando 130
- Feb 12, 2021 - Orlando 123 vs. Sacramento 112
- Jan 27, 2021 - Sacramento 121 vs. Orlando 107
- Aug 02, 2020 - Orlando 132 vs. Sacramento 116
- Jan 13, 2020 - Orlando 114 vs. Sacramento 112
- Jan 07, 2019 - Sacramento 111 vs. Orlando 95
- Oct 30, 2018 - Sacramento 107 vs. Orlando 99
- Mar 09, 2018 - Sacramento 94 vs. Orlando 88
- Jan 23, 2018 - Sacramento 105 vs. Orlando 99
- Mar 13, 2017 - Sacramento 120 vs. Orlando 115
- Nov 03, 2016 - Orlando 102 vs. Sacramento 94
- Mar 11, 2016 - Orlando 107 vs. Sacramento 100
- Nov 21, 2015 - Sacramento 97 vs. Orlando 91