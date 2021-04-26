Who's Playing
Dallas @ Sacramento
Current Records: Dallas 33-26; Sacramento 24-36
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Golden 1 Center. The Mavericks should still be riding high after a victory, while Sacramento will be looking to regain their footing.
Dallas strolled past the Los Angeles Lakers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 108-93. Dallas can attribute much of their success to center Dwight Powell, who had 25 points along with nine boards.
Meanwhile, Sacramento was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 117-113 to the Golden State Warriors. Sacramento's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Buddy Hield, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and six rebounds, and point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had 24 points and eight assists.
The Mavericks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Sacramento's loss took them down to 24-36 while Dallas' win pulled them up to 33-26. Allowing an average of 118.93 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Sacramento have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Dallas.
- Apr 18, 2021 - Sacramento 121 vs. Dallas 107
- Aug 04, 2020 - Dallas 114 vs. Sacramento 110
- Feb 12, 2020 - Dallas 130 vs. Sacramento 111
- Jan 15, 2020 - Dallas 127 vs. Sacramento 123
- Dec 08, 2019 - Sacramento 110 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 26, 2019 - Sacramento 125 vs. Dallas 121
- Mar 21, 2019 - Sacramento 116 vs. Dallas 100
- Dec 16, 2018 - Sacramento 120 vs. Dallas 113
- Mar 27, 2018 - Dallas 103 vs. Sacramento 97
- Feb 13, 2018 - Sacramento 114 vs. Dallas 109
- Feb 03, 2018 - Dallas 106 vs. Sacramento 99
- Oct 20, 2017 - Sacramento 93 vs. Dallas 88
- Apr 04, 2017 - Sacramento 98 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 18, 2016 - Dallas 99 vs. Sacramento 79
- Dec 07, 2016 - Sacramento 120 vs. Dallas 89
- Mar 27, 2016 - Sacramento 133 vs. Dallas 111
- Mar 03, 2016 - Sacramento 104 vs. Dallas 101
- Jan 05, 2016 - Dallas 117 vs. Sacramento 116
- Nov 30, 2015 - Sacramento 112 vs. Dallas 98