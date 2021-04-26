Who's Playing

Dallas @ Sacramento

Current Records: Dallas 33-26; Sacramento 24-36

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Golden 1 Center. The Mavericks should still be riding high after a victory, while Sacramento will be looking to regain their footing.

Dallas strolled past the Los Angeles Lakers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 108-93. Dallas can attribute much of their success to center Dwight Powell, who had 25 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, Sacramento was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 117-113 to the Golden State Warriors. Sacramento's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Buddy Hield, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and six rebounds, and point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had 24 points and eight assists.

The Mavericks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Sacramento's loss took them down to 24-36 while Dallas' win pulled them up to 33-26. Allowing an average of 118.93 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sacramento have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Dallas.