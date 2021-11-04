Through 3 Quarters

The Sacramento Kings can't call it a day yet, but they are winning as expected. a win is still up for grabs for either squad after three quarters, but they are up 92-87 over the New Orleans Pelicans

The Kings have been led by small forward Harrison Barnes, who so far has 23 points along with five boards. One thing to keep an eye out for is Richaun Holmes' foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Point guard Devonte' Graham (16 points) and shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (15 points) have been the top scorers for New Orleans. Nickeil Alexander-Walker has also picked up four fouls, though.

Despite being behind, this is the most points New Orleans has had yet this year going into the fourth quarter.

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Sacramento

Current Records: New Orleans 1-7; Sacramento 3-4

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 3 at Golden 1 Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Kings were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 119-113 to the Utah Jazz. The top scorer for Sacramento was small forward Harrison Barnes (23 points).

Meanwhile, New Orleans lost to the Phoenix Suns on the road by a decisive 112-100 margin. The Pelicans were up 36-22 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 14 rebounds.

Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in two of their two home games.

Sacramento is now 3-4 while New Orleans sits at 1-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Kings are stumbling into the game with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 112.9 on average. The Pelicans have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.60% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.50

Odds

The Kings are a 5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Sacramento.

Oct 29, 2021 - Sacramento 113 vs. New Orleans 109

Apr 12, 2021 - New Orleans 117 vs. Sacramento 110

Feb 01, 2021 - Sacramento 118 vs. New Orleans 109

Jan 17, 2021 - New Orleans 128 vs. Sacramento 123

Aug 11, 2020 - Sacramento 112 vs. New Orleans 106

Aug 06, 2020 - Sacramento 140 vs. New Orleans 125

Jan 04, 2020 - New Orleans 117 vs. Sacramento 115

Apr 07, 2019 - New Orleans 133 vs. Sacramento 129

Mar 28, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Sacramento 118

Dec 23, 2018 - Sacramento 122 vs. New Orleans 117

Oct 19, 2018 - New Orleans 149 vs. Sacramento 129

Mar 07, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 101

Jan 30, 2018 - Sacramento 114 vs. New Orleans 103

Dec 08, 2017 - Sacramento 116 vs. New Orleans 109

Oct 26, 2017 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 106

Mar 31, 2017 - New Orleans 117 vs. Sacramento 89

Feb 12, 2017 - Sacramento 105 vs. New Orleans 99

Nov 08, 2016 - Sacramento 102 vs. New Orleans 94

Mar 16, 2016 - New Orleans 123 vs. Sacramento 108

Mar 07, 2016 - New Orleans 115 vs. Sacramento 112

Jan 28, 2016 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 105

Jan 13, 2016 - New Orleans 109 vs. Sacramento 97

Injury Report for Sacramento

Injury Report for New Orleans

Brandon Ingram: Game-Time Decision (Hip)

Herbert Jones: Out (Concussion)

Zion Williamson: Out (Foot)

Daulton Hommes: Out (Leg)

No Injury Information