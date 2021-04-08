Who's Playing

Detroit @ Sacramento

Current Records: Detroit 15-36; Sacramento 22-29

What to Know

This Thursday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.63 points per matchup. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Sacramento is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

It was all tied up 55-55 at halftime, but the Kings were not quite the Minnesota Timberwolves' equal in the second half when they met on Monday. Sacramento fell to the Timberwolves 116-106. Sacramento's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 31 points and nine assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between Detroit and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Detroit falling 134-119 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Detroit was down 109-86 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of small forward Jerami Grant, who had 29 points in addition to five boards.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kings are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento have won seven out of their last 11 games against Detroit.