Who's Playing
Houston @ Sacramento
Current Records: Houston 11-23; Sacramento 14-22
What to Know
The Houston Rockets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Sacramento Kings will meet up at 10 p.m. ET March 11 at Golden 1 Center. Bragging rights belong to Houston for now since they're up 17-3 across their past 20 matchups.
The Rockets ended up a good deal behind the Brooklyn Nets when they played last Wednesday, losing 132-114. Shooting guard Victor Oladipo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 33 points, five dimes and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Sacramento had to settle for a 123-119 defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers last week. A silver lining for the Kings was the play of point guard De'Aaron Fox, who almost posted a triple-double on 32 points, 12 assists, and eight boards.
Houston is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.
Houston is now 11-23 while Sacramento sits at 14-22. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rockets have only been able to knock down 43.70% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Kings have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.30% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
Odds
The Kings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won 17 out of their last 20 games against Sacramento.
