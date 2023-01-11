Who's Playing
Houston @ Sacramento
Current Records: Houston 10-30; Sacramento 21-18
What to Know
The Houston Rockets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Sacramento should still be riding high after a big win, while the Rockets will be looking to right the ship.
Houston came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, falling 104-96. Shooting guard Jalen Green wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Green finished with only nine points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Sacramento on Monday. They made easy work of the Orlando Magic and carried off a 136-111 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 72-52. Sacramento can attribute much of their success to power forward Harrison Barnes, who shot 6-for-7 from downtown and finished with 30 points.
The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 9. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
Houston's loss took them down to 10-30 while Sacramento's victory pulled them up to 21-18. Allowing an average of 115.88 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Kings are a big 9-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 18 out of their last 25 games against Sacramento.
- Apr 01, 2022 - Sacramento 122 vs. Houston 117
- Mar 30, 2022 - Sacramento 121 vs. Houston 118
- Jan 16, 2022 - Houston 118 vs. Sacramento 112
- Jan 14, 2022 - Sacramento 126 vs. Houston 114
- Mar 11, 2021 - Sacramento 125 vs. Houston 105
- Jan 02, 2021 - Houston 102 vs. Sacramento 94
- Dec 31, 2020 - Houston 122 vs. Sacramento 119
- Aug 09, 2020 - Houston 129 vs. Sacramento 112
- Dec 23, 2019 - Houston 113 vs. Sacramento 104
- Dec 09, 2019 - Sacramento 119 vs. Houston 118
- Apr 02, 2019 - Houston 130 vs. Sacramento 105
- Mar 30, 2019 - Houston 119 vs. Sacramento 108
- Feb 06, 2019 - Houston 127 vs. Sacramento 101
- Nov 17, 2018 - Houston 132 vs. Sacramento 112
- Apr 11, 2018 - Sacramento 96 vs. Houston 83
- Feb 14, 2018 - Houston 100 vs. Sacramento 91
- Oct 18, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Sacramento 100
- Apr 09, 2017 - Houston 135 vs. Sacramento 128
- Jan 31, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Sacramento 83
- Dec 14, 2016 - Houston 132 vs. Sacramento 98
- Nov 25, 2016 - Houston 117 vs. Sacramento 104
- Apr 13, 2016 - Houston 116 vs. Sacramento 81
- Dec 15, 2015 - Sacramento 107 vs. Houston 97
- Dec 05, 2015 - Houston 120 vs. Sacramento 113
- Nov 06, 2015 - Houston 116 vs. Sacramento 110