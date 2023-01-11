Who's Playing

Houston @ Sacramento

Current Records: Houston 10-30; Sacramento 21-18

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Sacramento should still be riding high after a big win, while the Rockets will be looking to right the ship.

Houston came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, falling 104-96. Shooting guard Jalen Green wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Green finished with only nine points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Sacramento on Monday. They made easy work of the Orlando Magic and carried off a 136-111 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 72-52. Sacramento can attribute much of their success to power forward Harrison Barnes, who shot 6-for-7 from downtown and finished with 30 points.

The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 9. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Houston's loss took them down to 10-30 while Sacramento's victory pulled them up to 21-18. Allowing an average of 115.88 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Kings are a big 9-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 18 out of their last 25 games against Sacramento.