Who's Playing
Houston @ Sacramento
Current Records: Houston 10-31; Sacramento 22-18
What to Know
This Friday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.05 points per contest. They will play host again and welcome the Houston Rockets to Golden 1 Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET Friday. Sacramento knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Houston likes a good challenge.
The Kings are hoping for another victory. They took their game against the Rockets on Wednesday by a conclusive 135-115 score. It was another big night for Sacramento's center Domantas Sabonis, who almost posted a triple-double on 25 points, 14 boards, and nine assists. That makes it 18 consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.
Sacramento is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Dec. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-119. In other words, don't count Houston out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The Kings are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Houston have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Sacramento.
